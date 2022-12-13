‘Suryakumar Yadav gets stuck…’: Pakistan pacer points out SKY’s ‘weakness’, reveals plan to dismiss star India batter

How do you dismiss Suryakumar Yadav? The question has troubled most, if not all oppositions who have faced India in white-ball cricket recently, especially in the T20 format. And the numbers speak form himself. In the last one year, he scored 1164 runs in the shortest format at an average of 46.56 and strike rate of 187.43, laced with nine half-centuries and two hundreds. But senior Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz wants to take a shot at attempting to dismiss Suryakumar and has also revealed his plan for it.

Suryakumar's exploits in T20Is has resulted him in claiming the No.1 rank spot in the ICC charts, piping Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan for the role.

Speaking to News24 Sports, Riaz was asked how he would dismiss the start India batter and the Pakistan pacer revealed that he would target Suryakumar with deliveries in the corridor of uncertainty, where he feels most batters struggle.

"Such a player either gives you his wicket or attacks you. So you have the chance of both things. I will try to get him out, the rest will depend on the match. As a bowler, you need to know that if he is a 360-degree player, where you can trap him," he said.

"Every player has a weakness and Surya also gets stuck somewhere or the other. If you bowl around the off-stump, on the fourth or fifth stump, it is normal that every batter struggles."

Despite Suryakumar's staggering numbers in the format, he has struggled against Pakistan in the three matches he played this year. He scored just 46 runs in three innings at a strike rate of only 123.91.

Speaking on A Sports during the T20 World Cup last month, former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik had hailed Suryakumar for having the ability to to not just read conditions well, but can also read the bowler's mind as well.

“Woh bowler ke dimag ke saath bhi khel sakta hai. Conditions yaha pe different hai aur idhr iss tarike ki shots khelne kiliye dil chaiye (He can play with bowler's mind as well. Conditions at Perth will be different for the South Africa game but to play these shots you need to be bold),” he said.

