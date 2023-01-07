Suryakumar Yadav goes past KL Rahul for huge India record after stunning unbeaten century against Sri Lanka in 3rd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav produced a scintillating outing in the third T20I of the series against Sri Lanka, as he smashed an unbeaten 112 in just 45 balls. This was Suryakumar's third century in the format, as he went past KL Rahul to become the Indian with a second-highest centuries in T20Is.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was an incredible knock from Suryakumar as he smashed 9 fours and 7 sixes, hitting the Sri Lankan bowlers around the park en route to his century.

Also read: Watch: Rahul Tripathi's incredible 'stand and deliver' six leaves commentators, fans stunned during IND vs SL 3rd T20I

The Indian batter, who is ranked no.1 in T20Is, came with India's score at 52/2 and took charge instantly; while Shubman Gill focussed on rotating the strike, it was Suryakumar who took on the Sri Lankan bowling attack. He reached his half-century in just 26 deliveries and even as Gill was dismissed soon after, the 31-year-old remained undeterred in his approach.

Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda also departed in quick succession but Suryakumar didn't shy away from playing the big hits, eventually bringing his century in xx balls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the list of Indians with most centuries in T20Is (top 4):

Rohit Sharma - 4

Suryakumar Yadav - 3

KL Rahul - 2

Virat Kohli - 1

This is also the second-fastest century by an Indian in the format; he went past KL Rahul who had scored a century in 46 deliveries against West Indies in 2016. Rohit Sharma continues to hold the record for the fastest ton by an Indian in T20Is, reaching the mark in merely 35 deliveries against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to bat in Rajkot; after the side lost the early wicket of Ishan Kishan in the first over, Rahul Tripathi took on the aggressive approach as he smashed 35 off just 16 deliveries before Suryakumar Yadav produced a stunning display of power-hitting, eventually taking India to a strong score of 228/5 in 20 overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON