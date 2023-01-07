Home / Cricket / Watch: Rahul Tripathi's incredible 'stand and deliver' six leaves commentators, fans stunned during IND vs SL 3rd T20I

Published on Jan 07, 2023 07:42 PM IST

Rahul Tripathi played a brisk knock of 35 off just 16 deliveries in the third T20I against Sri Lanka.

Rahul Tripathi smashes a stunning six(Hotstar)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India's Rahul Tripathi produced an incredible shot against Chamika Karunaratne during the third and final T20I of the series against Sri Lanka on Saturday. On a fuller delivery, Tripathi stood his ground, got under the delivery and lofted the ball for a six right over the bowler's head. The commentators were in awe of the shot and so were the fans as Karunaratne could only see the ball sailing over the fence.

Tripathi did concede his wicket on the next delivery as he continued to make an attempt to accelerate the run rate; however, he scored a brisk 35 off 16 deliveries and went off to an applause from the dugout.

Watch the shot:

Tripathi had made his international debut in the side's previous match against Sri Lanka in Pune; however, the batter had failed to make a mark at the time as he was dismissed on 5 off as many deliveries. Tripathi was sent at no.3 in the game and retained the position in the final T20I of the series in Rajkot.

In the decider of the series, Tripathi came after Ishan Kishan was dismissed off the very first over of the innings. While Gill made a relatively slow start to the innings, Tripathi took an aggressive approach from ball one as he smashed five fours and two sixes during his brief stay at the crease.

Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to bat in Rajkot. The side had registered a narrow two-run win in the first game but conceded a 16-run loss in the second. Chasing a 207-run target to win in Pune, India were left reeling at 58/5 when Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav stitched a strong partnership, slamming half-centuries; however, the side eventually fell short after Axar was dismissed in the final over of the match.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

