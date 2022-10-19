'Suryakumar Yadav ke aa jaane se...': Former Pakistan captain's big statement ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup tie

Ever since Suryakumar Yadav has broken into the Indian team, the Men in Blue have discovered a breath of fresh air in their batting and found the ideal candidate for the much-debated No. 4 spot. Suryakumar is exactly the kind of player India were looking for, and with him on board, their top-order is no more just about Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. In just 34 T20Is, Suryakumar has piled over 1000 runs with nine fifties and a century that could well be India's best in a losing cause. In Suryakumar, many believe India have found their version of AB de Villiers as he can really unleash an array of 360 degree shots. With each match, Suryakumar's stocks have raised and heading into the World Cup, he is clearly India's man in form.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suryakumar is in the middle of a purple patch, having notched up five half-centuries in his last 10 innings, including a hat-trick of fifties. He scored a crucial 69 in the series decider against Australia in Hyderabad and followed it with scores of 50 not out and 61 off just 22 balls in the two games against South Africa respectively. Weighing in on the same, Misbah-Ul-Haq reckons Suryakumar's inclusion in the XI has added more teeth to India's line-up and given what he is capable, as shown in the recent matches, the former Pakistan captain is confident that SKY can add real meat to an already top-heavy Indian batting order for the T20 World Cup.

Also Read - 'Tummies are visible. They are lower-heavy and cannot move': Misbah tears into Pakistan after crushing defeat in warm-up

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Suryakumar Yadav ke aa jaane se mujhe lagta hai unki batting strength badhi hai. (After Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion, India's batting strength has increased). The range he has and the kind of shots he plays against any bowler - he had all types of shots - and because of this, the role of the top order has changed as well. Then there is Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik who play the finisher's role," Misbah was quoted as saying by A-Sports.The former Pakistan batter and coach underlined the change in India's batting approach which has given them ample success in the last few series. Contrary to India's performance during last year's T20 World Cup, where the approach appeared timid and reserved, India have adopted a more attacking template of batting, which Misbah feels is a huge shift.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Overall, you can see that after last year's World Cup they have decided to change their approach. Earlier they had a strategy like the current Pakistan team. But now they have taken an England-like policy - which is to just go after the bowling. They score the maximum runs in the Powerplay and according to that, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have adapted. Even Virat Kohli, who used to take time earlier, comes and starts attacking," he pointed out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON