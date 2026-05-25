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Suryakumar Yadav loses patience over wrist injury rumours, makes 'people don't understand cricket' remark

Suryakumar Yadav also feels that he can't really do anything about such rumours, so he doesn't pay attention to them.

Published on: May 25, 2026 08:11 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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India captain Suryakumar Yadav broke his silence on rumours alleging that he was suffering from a wrist injury. The Mumbai Indians star slammed the rumours, claiming that if he was actually suffering from such a problem, then he wouldn't have been able to attempt his flick shots.

Suryakumar Yadav slammed rumours around his fitness.(PTI)

Suryakumar and MI had a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, failing to reach the playoffs. MI also lost their last two games, and Suryakumar was also in poor form throughout the season.

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane makes honest admission after KKR’s IPL 2026 campaign ends in disappointment

‘I’d like to clear the air a little bit'

Speaking to the broadcasters ahead of MI's final league game vs RR, which they lost, Suryakumar said, "First of all, I'd like to clear the air a little bit. The people talking about a wrist injury are either pure physios or people who don't understand cricket. Because if I really had a wrist injury or such a problem, then the shots I've been playing in practice and in matches, especially my flick shots, which are completely wrist-based and depend on hand-eye coordination, I wouldn't have been able to play those shots."

"I try to focus on what is in my hands. At the end of the day, performance is never guaranteed. What is in your control is hard work. So I keep working hard and try to put my best foot forward. If success comes, that's great. If it doesn't, that's okay too. We'll go back to the drawing board and work hard again. God is watching. Sooner or later, the rewards will come," he added.

Suryakumar's comments also come amid question marks over his future as India's T20 skipper. Although he led them to the T20 World Cup title this year, many fans want the management to consider other options, such as Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
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