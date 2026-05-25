Ajinkya Rahane makes honest admission after KKR’s IPL 2026 campaign ends in disappointment

Ajinkya Rahane praised his Kolkata Knight Riders teammates for their performances in IPL 2026, despite missing out on the playoffs. Initially, KKR had a chance to qualify for the playoffs on the final league game day. But then Rajasthan Royals' win in the first fixture on Sunday saw KKR miss out on the playoffs, even before their final league game vs Delhi Capitals began. The disappointment was probably a bit too much as they ended up crashing to a 40-run defeat vs DC. Ajinkya Rahane and KKR missed out on the IPL 2026 playoffs. (Sportz Asia)

Chasing 204 runs, KKR were bowled out for 163 in 18.4 overs, despite Rahane's 39-ball 63. Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi took three wickets for DC. Initially, KL Rahul's 30-ball 60 took DC to 203/5 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Saurabh Dubey took two wickets for DC.

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Speaking after the match, Rahane said, "Talking about the kind of season we had, I’m really proud of each and every one. The situation we were in after six games and then from there coming back, keeping the league alive and playing that kind of cricket needed character, a good attitude and resilience. I’m really proud of each and every individual."

"In the first half of the season there were key moments where we were losing out, but after that, coming back from there is never easy. IPL is a long tournament with a lot of pressure and high-pressure situations. But again, staying strong, having that character and attitude in every game and trying your best for the team - inside the dressing room we all were really happy. As I said, every individual put in that effort by going out there. This season didn’t go our way and we didn’t qualify, which is disappointing, but I’m really proud of everyone and the kind of effort we put in," he added.

Meanwhile, DC skipper Axar Patel was impressed with his team's finish to their campaign. "I would say that in the last three matches, the way we played, even when you know things are not going well, the way the team fought after that, I am very proud. No one thought that we would just give up and think we are already out. Things were not going well, but still the effort in the last matches, I am very proud of that," he said.

"Firstly, you have to accept your mistakes. After that, you realize what you need to do better. That is the positive you have to take forward. If you talk about one match, if just one match had gone differently, things could have been very different. I think the last time we played good cricket, it was just about one match. If that one match had gone our way, we would have been talking differently. Like we spoke about at the toss, moments like catches were very important. If that had happened, today we would have been in a different position," he added.