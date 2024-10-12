Suryakumar Yadav misses Virat Kohli's record by just 3 innings, surpasses Rohit Sharma for stellar T20I milestone

Suryakumar Yadav is enjoying a very happy start to life as the new captain of India’s T20 team, and added on to it by reaching a milestone of 2500 T20I runs in the ongoing third T20I match against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. Suryakumar Yadav brought up an important milestone vs Bangladesh.(BCCI)

Suryakumar Yadav became the 14th batter in international cricket to reach the 2500-run mark, and has done so in very fast time, just over 3 years since his debut in the format.

In terms of innings, he has become the second-fastest Indian player to do so, ahead of Rohit Sharma and only three innings behind Virat Kohli.

SKY took 71 innings to reach this mark, whereas Kohli brought his 2500th run up in his 68th innings, back in 2019. Impressively, Yadav reaches this mark having played largely as a middle order batter, while Kohli was primarily a number three bat in the format.

In terms of innings, this means SKY sits behind only Kohli (68) and Pakistan pair Mohammed Rizwan (65) and Babar Azam (62), who sit in the top two for this list.

SKY also took only 3 years and 212 days, handily breaking the former record of 5 years and 65 days. The Mumbai batter has been one of the finest in the shortest format, with a meteoric scoring ability on the international stage, having only made his debut in 2021.

SKY could become only the tenth player to reach the 3000-run mark. He is in a race with Glenn Maxwell, who currently has 2600 runs as compared to SKY’s 2544. He will also be eyeing to do so in quick fashion: the fastest player to 3000 is Rizwan, who accomplished the feat in his 79th innings. Kohli and Babar Azam both reached the mark in 81 innings.

Suryakumar was on fire in his innings in Hyderabad, as his brilliant innings of 75(35) gave tremendous support to Sanju Samson’s maiden T20I century, and also propelled India to a record-breaking total of 297, which is the highest registered scored in an international match between full ICC member nations.

This was SKY’s 21st T20I half-century, and 25th 50+ score overall including his centuries. This takes him past KL Rahul’s mark, and ties him level with Jos Buttler and Paul Stirling. Virat Kohli retired with 39 scores of 50+, while Rohit Sharma has 37, including 5 centuries — another tally SKY could very well break in the near future.