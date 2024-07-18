Suryakumar Yadav named India T20I captain; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli back in ODIs as squads for Sri Lanka tour announced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the passing of the captaincy baton at the Indian camp on Thursday as star batter Suryakumar Yadav succeeded Rohit Sharma to become the new T20I captain. Fresh from leading India to T20 World Cup win, Rohit Sharma will return in ODIs for the series against Sri Lanka, with Virat Kohli also making a comeback in the fifty-over format. Suryakumar Yadav (L) has been named the new Indian T20I captain(Surjeet Yadav)

Suryakumar has previously captained the T20I team during the away series against South Africa; at the time, Rohit Sharma was unavailable for selection following a gruelling ODI World Cup. Hardik Pandya, who had been India's vice-captain during the T20 World Cup, is also named in the T20I team. It had been reported widely that Hardik wasn't in captaincy plans due to fitness-related concerns.

Shubman Gill was named the Indian vice-captain in both, T20Is and ODIs. With Gill at the helm, the second-string Indian side outclassed Zimbabwe 4-1 in the five-match series. Gill's deputy in the Zimbabwe series, power-hitter Sanju Samson, has also been added to the white-ball squad for the Sri Lanka tour.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, all-rounder Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, and Riyan Parag have all retained their places for the Sri Lanka T20I series. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had produced strong performances against Zimbabwe, wasn't named in the T20Is. Additionally, Jaiswal also received a maiden ODI call-up.

Among bowlers, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel made a return to T20Is, with Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar and Khaleel Ahmed all retaining their places from the Zimbabwe tour.

ODI squad

It was speculated that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli wouldn't be part of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, but Indian Express reported earlier on Thursday that the duo would make a comeback, as the series will mark Gautam Gambhir's first assignment as India's head coach. KL Rahul retains his place in the squad, with Rishabh Pant also making a comeback to the fifty-over format.

Shreyas Iyer, who had been removed from the BCCI annual contract list, was rewarded for his grind in the Ranji Trophy and a fruitful IPL season with champions Kolkata Knight Riders, as he reunites with Gambhir. Riyan Parag received a maiden ODI call-up too, while Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Harshit Rana make the pace attack.

Aomong spinners, the duo of Gambhir and Rohit has put its faith in Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar.

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.