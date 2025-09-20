Suryakumar Yadav once again snubs Pakistan, gives four-word reply to set blockbuster Super 4s match

India captain Suryakumar Yadav once again refused to acknowledge Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 as he snubbed naming the arch-rival in the post-match chat following his side's narrow 21-run win over Oman in their final Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025 edition on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Men in Blue topped Group A with this victory, and the side will now take on Pakistan in their first game of the Super 4s stage of the eight-team tournament at the Dubai International Stadium. India will take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4s match on Sunday. (AFP)

At the post-match presentation, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar explicitly asked Suryakumar about once again playing against Pakistan. However, the Indian captain's four-word reply once again showed that the Indian camp is not thinking about their next opponents one bit.

Here's how the conversation between Suryakumar Yadav and Sanjay Manjrekar went:

Manjrekar: All set for Sunday's match against Pakistan?

Suryakumar: All set for Super Four

It needs to be mentioned that the group stage match between India and Pakistan saw a major controversy break out following Suryakumar Yadav's refusal to shake hands with the opponents. No member of the Indian contingent shook hands with Pakistan following their seven-wicket win in Dubai.

This led to the PCB taking offence and writing several emails to the ICC, asking for the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging that he failed to uphold the spirit of cricket. The contest between India and Pakistan was played in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Suryakumar had decided to dedicate the victory to the Indian Armed Forces, saying the entire team stood in solidarity with the victims of the ghastly terror attack, where 26 people lost their lives.

Suryakumar demotes himself to No.11

Suryakumar Yadav demoted himself to No.11 in the contest against Oman as India posted 188/8 in the allotted twenty overs. Oman gave the Men in Blue a real scare; however, in the end, the side fell 21 runs short, finishing at the total of 167/4.

Sanju Samson was adjudged as Player of the Match for his 56-run knock off 45 balls with the help of 3 fours and as many sixes.

"Oman played an unbelievable brand of cricket. I knew with their coach, Sulu sir (Sulakshan Kulkarni), there would be khadoosness. It was amazing; I really enjoyed watching them bat," said Suryakumar.

For the match against Oman, India made two changes to their playing XI as the side brought in Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana in place of Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy.

"It's a little difficult when you're sitting and suddenly you come out and play. It's so humid here," said Suryakumar.