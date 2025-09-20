Suryakumar Yadav plays coy, reacts to whether no-handshake policy will continue against Pakistan

Suryakumar Yadav's India are all set to take the field against Pakistan once again as the two teams gear up to fight it out on the field in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Ahead of the marquee contest, the question on everyone's minds is whether India will stick with their no-handshake policy against the arch-rival after what happened last Sunday (September 14). Following India's dominant seven-wicket win, none from the Indian contingent shook the hands of their opponents as the camp shut the dressing room for when Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and coach Mike Hesson came nearby. Suryakumar Yadav's India will take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4s game on Sunday. (REUTERS)

Even at the toss, Suryakumar avoided a handshake and eye contact with the opposition captain. In the aftermath, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was offended and wrote to the ICC about the conduct of match referee Andy Pycroft.

Several former Pakistan cricketers, such as Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali, and Mohammad Yousuf, criticised India for failing to uphold the “spirit of cricket.” It must be stated that this was the first match between the rivals after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

In the build-up to the game, fans in India demanded a boycott, criticising the BCCI for going ahead with the match against Pakistan despite the national sentiments.

Hence, it is no surprise that a journalist asked Suryakumar whether the Indian team will behave the same way in the upcoming match. However, the T20 captain remained tight-lipped about the matter.

Here's how the conversation went between the reporter and Suryakumar

Reporter: In the last match against Pakistan, apart from the bat, India did well in the remaining aspects as well. In the next match, can we expect India to do the same as in the previous game?

Suryakumar Yadav: "What other things are you talking about? (laughs). You are talking about our performance with the ball? (laughs). "It is a good contest between bat and ball. The whole stadium is packed to the rafters. The best thing is to put your best foot forward and do the best for your country.

‘Preparation has been really good’

Suryakumar Yadav also said that his side isn't under much pressure to play against Pakistan as the focus remains on looking after the process and doing what is necessary. He also added that his message to his boys has been to avoid the outside noise and focus on the task at hand.

"I feel our preparation has been really good leading into the tournament. We have also had three good games, so we are actually focusing on what we can do best. As I said at the toss as well, we want to follow all the good habits that we have been doing from the last 2-3 games. We take it one game at a time, but as you said, it doesn't give us an edge that we have played them once; we had a good game. But we have to start from scratch. Whoever plays well will win," said the 35-year-old.

"Close your room, switch off your phone and sleep. I think that's the best. It is easy to say, but it is difficult because sometimes you meet your friends, you go out for dinner, but it is up to you what you want to listen to and what you want to have on your mind. But I have been very clear with the team, if you want to do well, then it's important to shut the noise from outside. I am not saying shut the noise completely, but take what is good for you. Rest, I feel everyone is good," he added.