Oman captain issues urgent plea to the BCCI after post-match chat with Suryakumar Yadav: ‘If we can get them to come…’

It was a classic case of being so close yet so far. Aamir Kaleem and Hameed Mirza gave the best possible chance to Oman for pulling off the ultimate upset against India in the last Group A Asia Cup 2025 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, Hardik Pandya's fantastic effort at the boundary rope resulted in the heist being derailed, and Suryakumar Yadav's India walking off with a 21-run win. India defeated Oman by 21 runs in Abu Dhabi on Friday. (REUTERS)

However, Oman captain Jatinder Singh is not disappointed with the outcome one bit, as he knows that his side gave India a real run for their money. Speaking at the post-match press conference, the seasoned campaigner urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to help Oman and give them such much-needed game time.

"Well, I think if we can get India coming forward, letting us make their home our home. If we can train there, go to the NCAs, train our skills, mental aspects, the fitness part, and play a lot of T20S with the club teams and Ranji teams, I think that will definitely help us, and that will fill the gap. We are an Associate nation. The reality is we do not get to play with the Test-playing nations," Jatinder told reporters.

"So we are so, so fortunate that we got this platform to come and play here. And I am so grateful and so proud of the boys, the way they showed up the character in the current situation. So I think these kinds of tournaments, if they happen time and again, I think a larger number of Associates should be included so that they can rub shoulders and get close, fill the gap for what we have between the Test playing nations and the Associate nations," he added.

After the match between India and Oman had ended, Suryakumar was seen having an intense chat with the players from the opposition, passing on his knowledge. The Oman players were all ears, and Jatinder revealed what the conversation was all about.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav gives lecture to Oman players; proves Pakistan wrong with perfect example of sportsman spirit

"Surya spoke about the game and praised us, which means a lot. Our boys had questions on how to play in different phases of the T20 game. It was really nice to have a chat with him," said Jatinder.

‘Oman no less’

Citing the performance against India, Jatinder said that his team is no different from any other team, and consistent matches against the bigger teams will only give Oman a chance to improve further.

“Oman players are no less to anyone. We do not get that platform to play in franchise cricket. I think if they get the platform to play in such tournaments, the boys will really benefit from it, and they can bring a lot of experience back to Oman, and they can train the boys accordingly,” said Jatinder.

"So I am so happy and proud of the unit. And now we have T20 World Cup qualifiers happening in Oman. So the boys are ready to roar," he added.