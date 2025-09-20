Suryakumar Yadav gives lecture to Oman players; proves Pakistan wrong with perfect example of sportsman spirit

India edged out a rather too close game for comfort against the associated nation, Oman. However, they survived the scare and managed to win the match by 21 runs. They move into the Super Four of the tournament unbeaten and will be looking to elevate their game and continue their winning momentum to ultimately secure silverware. Suryakumar Yadav had a chat with Oman players after the match.(X Image)

After the match, a gesture by Suryakumar Yadav won the hearts of the fans. The Indian skipper was seen gathered around by the Oman players, and he was sharing some tips with the players.

On the same, the Oman skipper, Jatinder Singh spoke in the post match presentation. He said, “Surya spoke about the game and praised us which means a lot. Our boys had questions on how to play in different phases of T20 game. It was really nice to have a chat with him.”

Notably, ahead of the game, the skipper of the Oman, also mentioned how they were looking forward to sharing the space with some of their idols. The gesture by Surya shows that the ‘Men in Blue’ were also eager to pass on their experience and knowledge to them.

In the post-match scenes, the Indian and Omani players were also seen clicking pictures together. An example of the camaraderie and goodwill with which the match was played.

India hold their nerve to go unbeaten in the league stage

Talking about the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. They lost Shubman Gill early, but that did not deter them from playing their new aggressive brand of cricket. Batting at number three, Sanju Samson struggled to get going at the beginning; however, Abhishek Sharma kept the momentum going from the other end. Sharma’s 38 off 15 kept the pressure off Samson, as he built his innings and got settled in the middle.

While Samson kept going even after the fall of Sharma, India kept losing wickets from the other end. But as the head coach of the team has endorsed, they will not sacrifice their current brand of cricket, and it was evident from the way every Indian batter was trying to go after the ball from ball one. India finished their innings with 188 runs on the board, losing eight wickets in 20 overs. Interestingly, even after being, the match did not see the Indian captain, Suryakumar Yadav, batting.

Oman started the chase on a great note. The openers Jatinder Singh and Aamir Kaleem stitched together a partnership of 56 runs, laying a solid foundation for a comparatively hard chase. Hammad Mirza walked into bat at number three after the fall of skipper, Jatinder Singh, and picked up exactly from there.

Mirza and Kaleem both scored half-centuries, and the duo stabilized the progress in the middle overs, playing clever cricket. As the death phase of the match approached, the two batters picked up the momentum at the correct stage, and it felt like they could cause the first big upset of the tournament. However, Hardik Pandya first pulled off a stunner in the outfield to dismiss Aamir Kaleem (64 off 46) and then picked up the wicket of Hammad Mirza (51 off 33) to finish off the game for India. That restricted Oman to 167 for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs.

India now move on to play their arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, September 15. That game will set in motion the Super Fours of the Asia Cup 2025, and the game will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.