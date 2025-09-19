Why Suryakumar Yadav didn't bat despite India losing 8 wickets against Oman in Asia Cup 2025 match

Indian fans would have hoped for fireworks from their team’s batters, especially from their skipper, Suryakumar Yadav. However, despite India losing eight wickets in the innings, the captain did not walk out to bat. A batter of Suyra’s class was slotted to bat at number 11 for the day. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav walks back after toss a coin during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. AP/PTI(AP09_19_2025_000336A)(AP)

Why this strange decision by India?

India have been the most dominant force in the Asia Cup 2025 so far. In their first two matches of the tournament, they steamrolled past the UAE and then their arch-rivals, Pakistan. Those two convincing wins ensured that India made it to the Super Four of the tournament without breaking much sweat.

This also meant that their last game of the league stage, the ongoing clash against Oman, is inconsequential to the tournament. As a result, India decided to give most of their batters who haven’t batted so far a chance. This saw, even Sanju Samson walking to bat at number three and then Hardik Pandya at four, the two positions where SKY generally bats.

When the Indian skipper did not walk out in these two positions, the belief was that he would walk in at the fall of the next wicket. However, wickets kept falling and SKY never arrived. India ended their innings with 188/8 at the end of the 20 overs, with their captain the only batter not facing a single delivery.

From the outside, it simply seems that the need to give everyone game time and the pure lack of importance of the match are the reasons behind this strange move by the Indian team.

India get ready for the Pakistan clash

India will be playing their first match of the Super Four stage against their arch-rivals, Pakistan. This will be a rematch of the league stage game, where India blew the ‘Men in Green’ away. As the tournament draws close, it is best to have knowledge about the depth of your squad and keep yourself flexible. This seemed to be exactly the approach by India in the game.

Not only was Suryakumar Yadav absent from the crease, but there were two other changes in the playing XI. India decided to rest their ace pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, and their mystery spinner, Varun Chakaravarthy. The two players who replaced them were Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. These changes allowed India to test out their pace depth and be ready to be flexible with playing XI call, given the conditions in the future games, or be ready in case of an unfortunate injury.