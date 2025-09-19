Search Search
Friday, Sept 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana return to India XI against Oman, no Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 19, 2025 07:57 pm IST

India have made a couple of changes for their last league stage game in the Asia Cup 2025 vs Oman.

India are all set to take on Oman in their last league stage game of the Asia Cup 2025. Notably, for the first time in the tournament, the ‘Men in Blue’ are playing at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. So far, Suryakumar Yadav and his men have taken the field in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and have been brilliant there.

India's Arshdeep Singh returned to the playing XI against Oman(AFP)
India's Arshdeep Singh returned to the playing XI against Oman(AFP)

India are playing their 250th T20I match and they will be looking to make the occasion special with another authoritative performance. This also marks the first-ever game on the international stage between these two nations.

Toss update and team changes for India

Ahead of the match, the Indian team has won the toss and is batting first. Their playing XI has featured a couple of changes from the last game. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh are getting their first match of the tournament. The two players who have been rested are Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy.

The decision makes perfect sense as this game is of little consequence to the tournament. While Oman have already been eliminated from the tournament, India have made it to the Super Four with two dominating shows against the UAE and Pakistan.

This becomes a crucial chance for Harshit Rana and Arhsdeep Singh to stake their claims for the later stages of the tournament and also impress the selectors for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2025. The KKR pacer will get a chance to leave a mark with the new ball, while Arshdeep’s death over skills will be put to the test if that is required in the game.

The Indian management is looking to serve two purposes in this match. While their batters get some valuable time in the middle before the all-important Pakistan match on Sunday, they also get to know the depth of their bench when it comes to bowling.

There had been talks around Bumrah to be rested for the match, given the workload management of the pacer. Varun’s call might be a surprise, but Gambhir might have taken the call so that one of his main weapons in the middle-overs also gets rest. This also means that players like Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma might not get a match in the tournament.

Here is a look at the playing XIs of India and Oman

India XI: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

Oman XI: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Asia Cup Super Four
Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Asia Cup Super Four
News / Cricket News / Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana return to India XI against Oman, no Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On