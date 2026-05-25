Suryakumar Yadav removal talk explodes as former BCCI chief selector warns against panic move: Avoid emotional decision

The opening half of the 2026 calendar year has seen two contrasting narratives around Suryakumar Yadav. While the T20 World Cup triumph on home soil elevated him into the same bracket as MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, his declining T20 returns, culminating in a disastrous IPL 2026 season, triggered speculation around his future as India’s T20I captain. The latter debate reached fever pitch during the IPL season, where some of his contemporaries for the India role performed to their fullest potential. Amid the growing chatter, former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad came out in support of Suryakumar, warning India against “making emotional decisions based on short-term form.”

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match. (Sportz Asia)

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After averaging 43.40 in the first four years of his T20I career — during which his strike rate nearly touched 170 and he dominated the ICC rankings — the numbers have dipped sharply since taking over captaincy. His average dropped to 28, with the period also witnessing 22 innings without a fifty, during which he averaged just 13. Although he briefly regained form during the home T20I series against New Zealand and later scored a fighting 84 not out against the USA in the World Cup opener, inconsistency continued to haunt him thereafter. In IPL 2026, he managed just 270 runs in 13 innings at an average of 20.76.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the debates around Suryakumar’s form and consistency, Prasad reckoned removing a player of his stature from the Indian T20 side would be a massive mistake. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the debates around Suryakumar’s form and consistency, Prasad reckoned removing a player of his stature from the Indian T20 side would be a massive mistake. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “There are very few batters in world cricket capable of playing 360-degree cricket as naturally as Suryakumar Yadav. His ability to access unconventional areas of the field makes him nearly impossible to bowl to once he settles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There are very few batters in world cricket capable of playing 360-degree cricket as naturally as Suryakumar Yadav. His ability to access unconventional areas of the field makes him nearly impossible to bowl to once he settles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Whether it is scoops over fine leg, inside-out lofts over cover, or flicks behind square off good-length balls, Suryakumar brings a skillset that very few Indian batters possess. In T20 cricket, uniqueness matters more than textbook batting. India already has technically sound batters. What India cannot easily replace is a batter who can score at a strike rate of 180-plus against quality bowling attacks,” he wrote in his Cricbuzz column. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Whether it is scoops over fine leg, inside-out lofts over cover, or flicks behind square off good-length balls, Suryakumar brings a skillset that very few Indian batters possess. In T20 cricket, uniqueness matters more than textbook batting. India already has technically sound batters. What India cannot easily replace is a batter who can score at a strike rate of 180-plus against quality bowling attacks,” he wrote in his Cricbuzz column. {{/usCountry}}

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Stressing that players like Suryakumar are “extremely rare” in modern T20 cricket, the former selector highlighted his unmatched ability to change games within minutes.

“Form may fluctuate, but players with Suryakumar’s skillset, leadership qualities, and match-winning ability are extremely rare,” he added. “At his best, he completely changes the momentum of a game within 20 balls — something very few players in the world can do consistently. Players with that level of impact deserve a longer rope because match-winners cannot be judged purely on temporary dips in form.”

Amid the declining T20 returns, reports have emerged that Shreyas Iyer could potentially replace him as India’s T20I captain. The Indian batter has not played a T20I since December 2023 and was not part of the last two World Cup squads, but his phenomenal performances both as captain and batter across the previous two IPL editions have significantly strengthened his case.

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However, Prasad urged India to focus on leadership continuity while simultaneously creating a smooth succession plan involving Iyer and other potential captaincy options through India A assignments.

“One of the biggest reasons to retain Suryakumar is leadership continuity. At present, India do not have a ready-made long-term T20 captaincy solution waiting in the wings. Changing captains frequently can disturb the direction and culture of the side. India needs stability, clarity, and a transition plan rather than sudden reactions based on temporary form.

“Personally, I feel the selectors and team management should now start grooming the next generation of T20 leaders under Suryakumar’s guidance. Players like Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan can be developed as future T20 captains for India.

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“Over the next six months, these players can be made deputy leaders to Suryakumar Yadav in different series and conditions. This would allow India to gradually build leadership depth without creating unnecessary turbulence within the setup,” he added.

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