Suryakumar Yadav rockets into ICC T20I top 10 rankings, Abhishek Sharma strengthens grip on the batting throne

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has worked his way back into the top 10 of the ICC T20I batting rankings, climbing five places to sit seventh after a pair of impressive half-centuries in the ongoing series against New Zealand. The timing of his return to form could not have been better, coming just weeks before the T20 World Cup and easing concerns among home supporters. Suryakumar’s scores of 32, 82 not out and 57 not out have helped him regain fluency and confidence at the crease. India continue to dominate the upper end of the rankings, with Abhishek Sharma holding the top spot and Tilak Varma placed third, underlining the side’s strong batting depth as the World Cup draws closer. Suryakumar Yadav climbs into the ICC top 10 batting charts. (AFP)

Ishan Kishan’s explosive return to T20I cricket has been reflected in the latest ICC rankings, with the left-hander re-entering the list at 64th after a blistering 76 off just 32 balls in Raipur. He is not the only Indian batter on the move, as Shivam Dube climbed nine spots to 58th, while Rinku Singh made a sharp jump of 13 places to sit 68th, underlining the depth of India’s top-ranked T20I side.

Afghanistan’s batters also enjoyed a strong rise following their 2–1 series win over the West Indies in Dubai. Openers Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz moved up to 13th and 15th, respectively, while Player of the Series Darwish Rasooli surged 29 places to 87th after scoring 156 runs.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram’s unbeaten 86 against the West Indies pushed him into the top 20. West Indies opener Brandon King and New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips also recorded notable climbs, gaining 15 and 18 places respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah climbs four spots to 13th Several bowlers have made notable strides in the latest ICC T20I rankings following strong recent performances. Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman has broken into the top 10 after his impressive four-for-21 in the second T20I against the West Indies, moving up five places to ninth. Indian quick Jasprit Bumrah has climbed four spots to 13th, while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi registered one of the biggest jumps, rising 13 places to 19th. South Africa’s Corbin Bosch also enjoyed a boost, advancing eight positions to reach a career-high ranking of 32nd.

Hardik Pandya has made gains across categories for India. His four wickets across three matches have pushed him up 18 places to 59th in the bowling list. He has also edged up to 53rd among batters and moved one spot higher to sit third in the all-rounders’ rankings, reflecting his growing impact in all departments.