Suryakumar Yadav's emotional message for India fans after 'hurtful loss' in T20 World Cup semi-finals to England

Suryakumar Yadav pretty much defined India's 2022 T20 World Cup campaign. The right-hander has been the toast of the year for the team in the shortest format of the game this year, scoring 1040 runs in 29 innings thus far at a whopping strike rate of 185.71. Suryakumar had gone into the tournament as one of the most prolific T20I batters in the world and carried that form into the T20 World Cup, scoring 239 runs at a strike rate of 189.68.

However, he couldn't quite get going on Thursday in the semi-final against England. Suryakumar fell after scoring 14 off 10 balls and it was a late push from Hardik Pandya that took India to a score of 168/6. England openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler made a mockery of that total, chasing down the target with four overs to spare and getting into the final with a 10-wicket win.

Pandya and Virat Kohli were among the players who put out messages on social media for the fans and Suryakumar also joined his teammates in doing so on Friday. “Hurtful loss. Forever grateful to our fans who create electrifying atmosphere, no matter where we play. Thankful for the undying support for each other, proud of the hardwork put in by this team &support staff. Proud to play for my country. We will reflect &come back stronger!” said Suryakumar.

Englnd captain Buttler and Hales, who made a comeback to international cricket in September this year after being frozen out of the England setup since March 2019, gave India no quarter right from the first ball of their chase. Hales scored 86 off 47 balls while Buttler made 80 off 49 balls as the pair smashed a hapless Indian bowling attack all around the park. India's defeat is a stunning result by itself but the manner in which they lost after being consistent throughout the tournament was considered even more extraordinary.

