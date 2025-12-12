Suryakumar Yadav shown no mercy as poor form continues to surround T20 skipper: ‘Captain’s job not just to toss'

Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra minced no words as he called a spade a spade, while speaking about India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and his poor form of late. In 2025, Suryakumar managed to score more than 700 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians; however, his form for the national team has been horrendous, to say the least. Playing for India, the right-handed batter has scored just 201 runs in 17 innings in 2025, and his form has become a huge concern for the team ahead of the T20 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav scored 5 runs off 4 balls in the second T20I against South Africa. (PTI)

In the second T20I against South Africa in New Chandigarh, India were chasing a daunting total of 214, and Suryakumar had the task of bringing the hosts back into the game. However, he failed to get going, lasting just four balls and scoring five runs. The 35-year-old had also previously struggled to get going in the opening match.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra emphasised that it is crucial for Suryakumar to find his groove and start scoring runs if India is to go all the way in the upcoming T20 World Cup, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka in February-March 2026.

“You are the team's captain, but a captain's job is not just to toss and manage the bowlers. It's not just about making the strategy. If you bat in the top four, your primary role is to score runs,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"It's been many matches. If you have an average of 14 in 17 innings and the strike rate is also not very good, you don't have a single fifty, and have crossed 25 just twice, it's been a problem on either side of the IPL," he added.

‘No doubt over his captaincy’

The runs might not be coming from Suryakumar's bat, but there is nothing much to complain about his captaincy record. Ever since he took over the reins in July 2024, India have lost just six T20Is and under his tenure, India recently also won the Asia Cup.

“I am not saying there is any doubt over Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, or that he won't be India's captain in the World Cup. I am not suggesting that at all, so don't ever misquote me, but the truth is that he needs to score runs,” said Chopra.

Making matters worse for India is the fact that even opening batter Shubman Gill is looking out of touch, and having two players out of form doesn't augur well for any side heading into a big tournament.

“If you are playing at No. 3 or No. 4 and are not scoring runs, and they aren't being scored consistently and over a long period of time, you won't be that confident when you start the World Cup. So, Suryakumar Yadav, the captain, and Shubman Gill, the vice-captain, scoring runs is absolutely imperative,” said Chopra.