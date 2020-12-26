e-paper
Home / Cricket / Suryakumar Yadav to lead Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Suryakumar Yadav to lead Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Flamboyant batsman Suryakumar Yadav will lead a 20-member Mumbai squad at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy starting next month.

cricket Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 22:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
File image of Suryakumar Yadav.
Flamboyant batsman Suryakumar Yadav will lead a 20-member Mumbai squad at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships, which will kick off the 2020-21 domestic season next month. The Mumbai Cricket Association named their squad on its website on Saturday.

Apart from Suryakumar, all regulars Aditya Tare, young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, crisis-man Siddhesh Lad and all-rounder Shivam Dube have been named in the squad. Pace duo of Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande will led the bowling attack, which also comprises spinners Atharva Ankolekar and Shams Mulani.

The association said that all the selected players are required to undergo an RT-PCR test for Covid-19 and carry the negative report while reporting at the Wankhede Stadium on December 29. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will kick off the domestic seasons and domestic giants Mumbai will play their matches in Mumbai only.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Aditya Tare (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Minad Manjrekar, Prathamesh Dake, Atharva Ankolekar, Shashank Attarde, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar and Sufiyan Shaikh.

