Suryakumar Yadav tries to lift devastated Richa Ghosh's spirits with starry message after RCB's heartbreak in WPL 2024

India batter Suryakumar Yadav shared a sparkling message for Richa Ghosh who was devastated after failing to get Royal Challengers Bangalore over the line in the Women's Premier League match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday night. Needing 182 to win, Ghosh blasted a brilliant half-century to put RCB on the brink of victory, but unfortunately could not get the job done. As good as the knock was, it just wasn't enough as the Capitals escaped defeat, getting away by the narrowest margin of one run to book their place in the playoffs. Richa Ghosh was inconsolable but Suryakumar Yadav tried his best(AP-PTI)

Ghosh peeled off a half-century off 28 balls – with a six off the penultimate ball of the match to bring the equation down to 2 needed off the last ball. With the fielders up, a single would have forced the match into a Super Over, while a dot ball was a recipe for disaster. Unfortunately for Ghosh, her partner Shreyanka Patil, captain Smriti Mandhana and RCBW, it ended up being the latter.

Ghosh hit the final delivery from Jess Jonassen to cover, where Jemimah Rodrigues was quick to pick up the ball and throw it back to the bowler. Jonassen collected it and disturbed the stumps, and even as Richa put in the dive, she fell short of the crease. Patil had already made the crease at the other end and was ready for the second, but Ghosh, exhausted from all the running from earlier, didn't have the energy to get her 'over the line'. The officials referred it upstairs but everyone, including DC and Ghosh, knew that it was indeed a run out.

Ghosh lay on the ground devastated. She was consoled by players from the DC camp, who took turns to hug her and lift her spirits. But the best gesture of the evening perhaps belonged to Suryakumar, who posted a heartwarming caption on his Instagram story, which read "You are a star".

How the WPL points table is shaping up

The defeat keeps RCB precariously placed on the points table. With DC and Mumbai Indians qualifying, a shootout between RCB and UP Warriorz that will determine the third and final team to enter the Playoffs. Gujarat Giants have an outside chance too but they need to win both their matches, but either RCB or UPW is better-placed to make it. Mandhana's team have a better run-rate, but since both RCB and UPW are on six points each, the outcomes of the next couple of games will be a crucial deciding factor.

As for DC, Jemimah was the star of the evening, scoring 58 off 36 balls – her second of the season – and was adjudged Player of the Match. Behind Meg Lanning and Alice Capsey, who scored 48 off 32 balls with eight fours, Rodrigues is DC's third-highest run-scorer of WPL 2024.