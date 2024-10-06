Suryakumar Yadav's 'tactical' captaincy likened to Rohit Sharma by Indian legend: 'He has his own style...'

Suryakumar Yadav is yet to put a foot wrong as India's T20I captain, however, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having retired from the format and some of the key players sitting out, the three-match series against an experienced Bangladesh side would test his tactical acumen. Suryakumar Yadav took over the captaincy charge from Rohit Sharma after the 2024 T20 World Cup.(AFP)

Suryakumar's record as captain in the T20I format has been impressive since he led in the series against Australia, four days after India's loss to Australia in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. India won the series 4-1, followed by a drawn series against South Africa.

After Rohit announced his retirement from the shortest format after leading India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Hardik Pandya was favourite to take over the captaincy role. But the allrounder was overlooked as Suryakumar was made the captain for the T20I series in Sri Lanka which India won 3-0.

During a pre-match show on Cricbuzz, Zaheer Khan was posed with a question by a viewer regarding Suryakumar's ability and future as captain of Team India. The former India fast bowler feels Suryakumar draws inspiration from Rohit's leadership skills and both as captains have a tactical approach.

"If you look at Indian cricket at the moment things are transitioning really well from an outgoing skipper to the one taking charge. Suryakumar Yadav has spent a lot of time with Rohit Sharma not only in the Indian team setup but also in domestic cricket, which is very much evident in the way he leads the team. Like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar too is a very tactical captain," Zaheer said.

"The good thing is that Suryakumar has his own style of leading the team and India hasn't lost a series under his captaincy...which will give confidence to the team management, selectors and Surya himself," he also said.