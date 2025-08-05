Suryavanshi far from a one-dimension player: Coach Ojha

New Delhi: At 14, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is fast building a name for himself as one of the most promising young cricketers in the country. He first grabbed national attention when he became the youngest player to debut in the Indian Premier League. Days later, he smashed a 35-ball century for Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium — the fastest by an Indian, and second fastest overall, in the league’s history. India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates after completing his century against England U-19 last month. (Action Images via Reuters)

Since then, Suryavanshi has continued to build on that momentum. On his first India U-19 tour in England this summer, he made headlines again. He broke records again. He started off by scoring 48 off 19 balls in the opening youth ODI. He followed it up with a 34-ball 45 in the second match. In the third game, he brought up a half-century off just 20 balls — the third-fastest in India U-19 history.

His biggest innings came in the final Youth ODI at Worcester, where he registered the fastest ever Youth ODI century, reaching three figures in 52 balls. He went on to score 143 off 78 deliveries, finishing as the highest run-getter in the series with 355 runs at an average of 71.

While his white-ball performances stood out, his numbers in the two Youth Tests were modest: 90 runs in four innings at an average of 22.50. His childhood coach Manish Ojha though believes Suryavanshi is far from being a one-format player.

“There is a requirement for consistency but he is definitely not a single-dimensional player or just good at playing T20s or one-dayers,” Ojha told HT. “The player grows and matures over a period of time and several aspects such as wicket play, shot selection, execution process all develop over time. And in the days ahead, he will have a better performance.”

Ojha worked closely with him for several years and has watched his growth on and off the field. “This is a very proud moment for me. This is just the beginning. It is the ultimate objective of any player to play for the country and perform. He is still a junior in India. I am very hopeful that he will perform here and become a part of the senior team soon.”

Suryavanshi, at four, started training in his hometown Samastipur, Bihar before his father brought him to Ojha’s Gen-Next Academy in Patna as an eight-year-old, convinced of his potential. “Vaibhav and his father would travel from Samastipur, nearly 100km from Patna, every alternate day,” said Ojha. “The family would wake up at 3 or 4 am, pack his breakfast and lunch. Practice started at 7.30 am and went on till late afternoon.”

Ojha says Suryavanshi was a quick learner. “He was cute and a bit bulky. He was like that even in his childhood. His height wasn’t much, he has only shot up recently. He used to look small, but even as a beginner he had style. He was different from the rest of the kids and you wouldn’t hear his voice much, but he used to learn quickly and had a flair in his batting.”

By age 12, he had already scored 400 runs in five matches in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy (national u-19 one-day tournament). He went on to make his Ranji Trophy debut against Mumbai as a 12-year-old. In red-ball cricket, he also impressed on his U-19 Test debut against Australia with a 58-ball century, the fastest by an Indian U-19 player in the format.

The Australia tour next month will be another opportunity to assess his progress, but Ojha says the next step for Suryavanshi is to establish himself in first-class cricket. “His next challenge is Ranji Trophy. He needs to get big knocks there and in the multi-day matches at junior level so that he can show his talent on a big platform where the whole of India is watching.”

His father Sanjiv, who was an aspiring cricketer, played a key role in shaping Suryavanshi’s career. “It was his dream to play cricket. He couldn’t achieve success. Most people want their children to achieve the dreams they couldn’t,” said Ojha. “His goal is absolutely clear, that his son should play in India and he should improve his performance as much as possible.”