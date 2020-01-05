e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Cricket / Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League Live score and updates

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League Live score and updates

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League: Follow live score and updates from the Big Bash League encounter between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers.

cricket Updated: Jan 05, 2020 13:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Follow live score and updates from the Big Bash League encounter between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers.
Follow live score and updates from the Big Bash League encounter between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers. (Twitter)
         

Live Updates: Adelaide Strikers won the toss and opted to bat against Sydney Sixers.

Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI): Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Matthew Short, Alex Carey(w/c), Jonathan Wells, Cameron White, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Harry Conway

Sydney Sixers (Playing XI): Josh Philippe(w), Daniel Hughes(c), James Vince, Justin Avendano, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Lloyd Pope, Josh Hazlewood

tags
top news
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misled people, instigated riots, says Amit Shah
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misled people, instigated riots, says Amit Shah
200 infants die in two Gujarat hospitals, CM Vijay Rupani ignores queries
200 infants die in two Gujarat hospitals, CM Vijay Rupani ignores queries
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Samsung Unpacked 2020: Here’s when Galaxy S11 series will launch
Samsung Unpacked 2020: Here’s when Galaxy S11 series will launch
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news