Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Big Bash League Live cricket score, updates

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Big Bash League Live cricket score, updates

Catch all the live updates between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat from Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.

cricket Updated: Jan 06, 2020 14:07 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat
         

BBL Live updates: Brisbane Heat have won the toss and have opted to bat

Sydney Thunder (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Matthew Gilkes(w), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Chris Tremain, Brendan Doggett

Brisbane Heat (Playing XI): Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn(c), Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson(w), Josh Lalor, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Prestwidge, Zahir Khan, Ben Laughlin

 

