'Go back to domestic cricket, return to form and then we'll see if you fit': Legendary India wicketkeeper on Virat Kohli

Just when it seemed that there was some hope for Virat Kohli to return to form, the wait has extended further. Ahead of the first India vs England ODI at The Oval on Tuesday, Kohli sustained a groin strain which has all but ruled him out of the series opener. There is a general consensus going around that ODI cricket is the best format for Kohli to get back among runs because there will be no hurry and the former India captain can take his time to return to his previous run-scoring self. But as of now, we have to wait for the second and the third ODI on Thursday and Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With Kohli opting out of the West Indies ODIs, if he fails to get going against England, it promises to cause a matter of huge concern. India captain Rohit Sharma may have backed Kohli but deep down, even the team management would be aware of the implications of including an out of-form batter in the Playing XI, especially when there are young and in-form players waiting.

Also Read - 'If KL Rahul comes back at the top, I don't see the point of opening with Rishabh Pant': Former England cricketer

If Virat doesn't come out of the rut soon, former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani feels that it may not be a bad idea for Kohli to return to domestic cricket, score some runs there and get some confidence back. Venkatesh Prasad pointed out the same, adding to which Kirmani mentioned that there is no reason why selectors cannot have the 'tough conversation' with Kohli about his place in the side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Obviously, there is so much of competition in this current era. If you are not performing in a few innings, irrespective of however experienced you might be, the selection committee takes a call and says, 'That’s it. Go back to domestic cricket, come back to form and then we will see if we can fit you back into the Indian team'. Don't see why that can't apply to Virat Kohli," Kirmani told India Today.

Meanwhile, former India spinner Amit Mishra, who has played with and under Kohli, reckons Kohli should be persisted with, believing the former India captain remains an essential part of the team and will be crucial at the T20 World Cup starting in October.

"We can say that he is not in form currently but he has created such a reputation, has performed so much and won so many games that it is important to back him. As a player, he is a match-winner and has always stepped up to the occasion in difficult circumstances. Like junior, sometimes seniors also need the same support. So keep that faith and make sure he does not lose that confidence," Mishra said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON