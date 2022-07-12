‘If KL Rahul comes back at the top, I don’t see the point of opening with Rishabh Pant': Former England cricketer

India pulled a rabbit out of the hat by promoting Rishabh Pant as an opener in the second and third T20I against England. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter didn't set the stage on fire but showed what destruction he can cause in his brief knock in the second T20I. Many former Indian cricketers including Sunil Gavaskar and Wasim Jaffer, have been vouching for Pant the opener in limited-overs cricket as they believe it might set the left-hander free and get his limited-overs career back on track. Former England spinner Ashley Giles, however, has a different opinion.

Giles, who was also the head of the England and Wales Cricket Board till the early part of this year, said if India are going to open with KL Rahul when he will return from injury then it makes no sense to promote Pant at the top of the order. The Indian team management should instead give Pant more exposure to bat in the middle order as he will take that position in the T20 World Cup.

"Certainly they have shown that they can get success with this template by maintaining that pressure throughout. whether Pant bats at the top or in the middle, we've seen DK bat as a finisher... It's (the current situation) sort of neither here nor there. I know Rahul will come back at the top then I don't see the point of continuing with this. For me, they would better of letting Pant bat in the middle and let him get that experience before that World Cup," Giles said on ESPNCricinfo.

When asked whether the questions being raised about Virat Kohli's position in the Indian limited-overs set-up, the former left-arm spinner said Kohli is a 'world-class' player and there should not be any doubts about his place in the side in any format.

"I personally don't think Virat Kohli's place is in threat. He's world-class. He's got a proven track record and is one of the best players of the game. I do think there are some things to work around his batting position," he said.

Kohli is unlikely to feature in the first ODI against India starting Tuesday due to a groin injury suffered in the third T20I.

