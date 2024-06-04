 T20 form 'best in a decade" following IPL success, says Cummins | Crickit
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
T20 form 'best in a decade" following IPL success, says Cummins

PTI
Jun 04, 2024 12:52 PM IST

T20 form 'best in a decade" following IPL success, says Cummins

Bridgetown , Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins feels his T20 game is at its best in a decade as he heads into the World Cup high on confidence after a successful Indian Premier League campaign.

T20 form 'best in a decade" following IPL success, says Cummins
T20 form 'best in a decade" following IPL success, says Cummins

Cummins reached Bridgetown on Saturday. He enters the World Cup after a hectic IPL campaign where he led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to a runner up finish.

"Probably as well as I have for the last 10 years really," Cummins told cricket.com.au of his T20 bowling.

Having never played in he Caribbean, the Australian Test and ODI captain had his first-ever training session in the West Indies on Monday.

But Cummins is confident of how he's placed ahead of the World Cup, having continuously played T20 cricket since March in the IPL.

"We played 17 games straight . For the most part, international T20s are after the Test series, and you've got to try and hit a yorker or a slower ball, and then go back to a Test series," Cummins said.

"So just getting the pace of the game and executing some of those balls that you need more in T20 cricket than in other formats, I feel really well placed."

Cummins feels that sticking to the same format significantly impacts the tactical side of bowling.

"A lot of T20 bowling in particular is about thinking through your sequencing of which ball to bowl or when, and I think over the course of the season you get to learn pretty quickly what's working and what isn't," he said.

"Even if it doesn't work first game, and you feel like it's never going to work every game, but you know that if you zoom out over the course of the tournament it's going to work for you. So it's nice coming in here with that confidence."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cricket News / T20 form 'best in a decade" following IPL success, says Cummins

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
