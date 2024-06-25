Kingstown [St Vincent], : Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat against Najmul Hossain Shanto's Bangladesh in the Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Arnos Vale Ground on Tuesday. T20 WC: Afghanistan win toss, decide to bat against Bangladesh

It's a must-win match for the Afghan side, they need to win today's game to qualify for the finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Afghanistan will be full of confidence as they are coming into this match after beating Australia by 21 runs.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be looking forward to sealing a win against Afghanistan to end their voyage at the T20 World Cup 2024 on a good note. The Tigers are coming into this match after conceding a 50-run defeat against India.

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan said the win against Australia gave them energy.

"We'd like to bat first. Looking at the conditions here, batting is the best option. This is a proud moment for us being here. We have got the best opportunity to be in the semifinal. We should make sure that we do our basics right and enjoy. Everyone is pumped up. That victory gave us so much energy. Focus is on this game. Same team," Rashid said.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said that they have a little chance to qualify for the semis and they want to grab it.

"I wanted to bowl first. It's an important match for us, we have a little chance, we want to grab this one. We have to be calm and execute our plans. The bowling unit is doing a great job. Important how we bat today. Two changes - Jaker and Mahedi not playing. Taskin and Soumya back into the squad," Shanto said.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Litton Das , Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto , Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz , Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan , Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

