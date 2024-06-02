Dallas [USA], : Navneet Dhaliwal and Nicholas Kirton's half-centuries helped Canada score 194/5 against the US in the inaugural match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Sunday. T20 WC: Navneet, Nicholas' half-centuries propel Canada to 194/5 against US

The US decided to field first after winning the toss, however, their decision did not go in their favour.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Aaron Johnson and Navneet Dhaliwal opened for the Canadian side and played a partnership of 43 runs.

Harmeet Singh made the first breakthrough of the match in the 6th over after the American bowler removed Johnson from the crease.

Pargat Singh , who replaced Johnson, could not make a mark in the game and was run out by Jessy Singh and Monank Patel in the 8th over.

However, Nicholas Kirton's knock was very crucial for Canada in the middle overs. He played at a strike rate of 164.52.

Dhaliwal's staggering knock had to come to an end after Corey Anderson removed him in the 15th over, The Canadian batter played at a strike rate of 138.64.

Kirton tried to take control of the match, however, after the dismissal of Dhaliwal, the middle-order lost his wicket to Ali Khan in the 18th over.

In the end, Shreyas Movva's and Dilpreet Singh's blitz knock in the death overs powered Canada to a total of 194/5 against the US.

In the 19th over, Dilpreet Singh was removed by a runout from Steven Taylor and Monank Patel.

Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, and Ali Khan picked one wicket each in their respective overs. The US bowling attack displayed a sloppy performance as they failed to keep a check on Canada's run rate by taking early wickets.

Brief score: Canada 194/5 vs US.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.