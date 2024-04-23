T20 WC-winning skipper lauds Sanju Samson's matured leadership: ‘Ego of the batsman can get in the way’

Aaron Finch heaped praise on Sanju Samson for his captaincy in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League as his team Rajasthan Royals are currently leading the points table. Under Samson's leadership, the Royals have lost just one match out of eight as they have already put their one foot in the playoffs. Samson and Co. have played collective cricket as they are not relying on individual brilliance but all the star players have shown great signs of form in the first half. Sanju Samson has led Rajasthan Royals to seven wins in eight matches this season thus far.(AP)

Samson is also leading the side from the front and scored 314 runs in eight matches at an astonishing average of 62.80. The wicketkeeper batter faced scrutiny in the past for now showing consistency throughout the season but this year he has shown maturity with his batting and playing according to the situation. He is playing risk-free cricket but at the same time not shying away from hitting boundaries and sixes at regular intervals as his strike rate is 152.42 this IPL.

Finch asserted that Samson is not batting with any ego and has shown signs of maturity in his innings which is working for his team.

"Yeah it certainly has, he's been playing really mature innings and that's what is required for the team. I think in times of T20 cricket, the ego of the batsman can get in the way of what the team needs sometimes but he's been playing each and every situation exactly how it's needed to be done," Aaron Finch said on Monday on Star Sports.

The former Australia 2021 T20 World Cup-winning skipper said that Rajasthan held their nerves well under pressure this season and lost control in only one match where they suffered a defeat against Gujarat Titans but bounced back well after that.

"I think he's leading the side unbelievably well, you can see how calm the Rajasthan Royals are when they're under pressure. And I think that the only game they lost was when they had that meltdown against GT right at the back end of the game, so they've been so clinical right throughout this IPL and a lot of credit has to go to Sanju for that," Finch concluded.