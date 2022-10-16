T20 World Cup 2022, India Vs Australia Warm-up Match Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs AUS online

India won one game and lost another in their two warm-up matches against Western Australia in Perth and now they get into the final leg of their practice games of the T20 World Cup. First up, they face hosts and defending champions Australia in Perth on Monday. India were beaten by 36 runs in the second match after they had won the first by 13 runs. Captain Rohit Sharma had not played in either of the matches while Virat Kohli played in the second, albeit he didn't bat either. There will also be a lot of eyes on Mohammed Shami, who joined the Indian squad as replacement for Jasprit Bumrah. These two warm-up matches will really be the only practice he will get before the tournament, where he is set to play a T20I match for the first time since the 2021 T20 World Cup.

After recovering from COVID-19, Shami had been training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. This bout of the virus had kept him out of white-ball series against Australia and South Africa at home. He last featured in a competitive cricket match during India's tour of England back in July.

Where will the India vs Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match be played?

India vs Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the India vs Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match start?

India vs Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia warm-up match in India?

India vs Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match can be watched on Star Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs Australia warm-up warm-up match in India?

India vs Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

