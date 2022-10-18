Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
T20 World Cup 2022 India vs New Zealand Warm-up match Live streaming: When and where and how to watch IND vs NZ online

cricket
Published on Oct 18, 2022 11:10 PM IST

India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timings and venue

Team India take on New Zealand in their second warm-up match on Wednesday(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India have so far won two of their three warm-up matches for the T20 World Cup. They beat Western Australia last week before the home team bounced back to beat India in the second match. The Rohit Sharma-led side then beat Australia earlier this week, courtesy of an exception last-over bowling from Mohammed Shami, where four wickets had fallen, resulting in India's six-run win. The match on Wednesday will be India's last chance to gear up for the tournament, as they take on 2021 runner-up New Zealand at the Gabba.

The exceptional bowling by Shami against Australia in the 20th over where he picked three wickets and defended 10 runs, has given hopes to India regarding their death bowling woes in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Shami bowled just one over in that match, but the veteran pacer might get a chance to bowl with the new ball against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will have the last opportunity to test themselves and finalise their playing XI for the upcoming matches. The dismal run of bowler Harshal patel is a big worry and he might get another chance to prove himself. Team India also might want to give Rishabh Pant a chance to play as he didn't bat in the warm-up against Australia.

Here are the live streaming details for the T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and New Zealand:-

Where will the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match be played?

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane.

What time will the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match start?

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand warm-up match in India?

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match can be watched on Star Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs New Zealand warm-up warm-up match in India?

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

