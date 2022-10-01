T20 World Cup: Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik to travel with Rohit-led Team India in Bumrah's absence - Report

With Team India fretting over the fitness of pace ace Jasprit Bumrah in the build-up to the ICC World T20 2022, the Indian think tank reportedly has plans to send speed merchants Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik as reinforcements for the showpiece event in Australia. Champions in the inaugural edition of the ICC event, Rohit Sharma-led Team India suffered a major blow after speedster Bumrah was ruled out of the ongoing South Africa series in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup on Friday.

The Rahul Dravid-coached side roped in Siraj for the remainder of the three-match T20I series between the Proteas and hosts India. Bumrah, who missed the entire edition of the Asia Cup, has been ruled out of the South Africa T20Is due to a stress fracture. The Men In Blue will host South Africa in the 2nd T20I on Sunday. Team India is set to kickstart their World Cup campaign in three weeks.

At a time when Bumrah is doubtful for the T20 World Cup in Australia, Team India is expected to carry at least two additional fast bowlers as Bumrah's backup for the ICC event. According to a report filed by Sportstar, it has been learned that fast bowlers Siraj and Malik are set to travel with the Rohit-led India squad to Perth on October 6. The Dravid-coached side will train for a week before leaving for Brisbane. India are scheduled to play its first warm-up match on October 17.

Earlier, multiple reports suggested that Bumrah is set to miss the T20 World Cup after the pacer was ruled out of the South Africa series with a back injury. On Friday, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Bumrah has sustained a back injury and the star pacer is under the supervision of the medical team. Rohit-led Team India will begin their World Cup campaign on October 23 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne.

