T20 World Cup 2026 match featuring Canada and New Zealand under ICC Anti-Corruption Unit scanner: Report

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between Canada and New Zealand is under the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit's scanner. According to ESPNcricinfo, the apex body is investigating allegations of corruption involving Cricket Canada and breaches of the ICC's anti-corruption code at the international and domestic levels. The accusations first surfaced in a documentary called 'Corruption, Crime and Cricket', produced by the fifth estate, a Canadian investigative documentary programme. The 43-minute-film which was airted by the public broadcaster CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) made some serious wide-ranging accusations of corruption and governance at Canada Cricket. For Canada, Saad Bin Zafar took three wickets. (AFP)

According to the documentary, serious doubts have emerged over the fifth over bowled by Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa. He had taken the ball with New Zealand at 35/2, and he began his over with a no-ball, a wide down the leg side, and eventually conceded 15 off the over.

The other investigation pertains to a recording of a phone call involving the then-Canada coach Khurram Chohan, who claimed that senior (now former) Cricket Canada board members pressurised him to select certain players to the national side.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma cuts a distraught figure, Jasprit Bumrah runs out of ideas as Hardik Pandya struggles with MI captaincy The audio was leaked last year and has been under ACU investigation since. According to ESPNcricinfo, the recording also contains claims of attempts at match fixing.

“The ACU is aware of the programme broadcast by CBC. Consistent with its established operating procedures, the ACU is not in a position to comment on the substance of any allegations contained within it. Governance matters in relation to ICC Members are considered by the ICC, where they fall under its jurisdiction, in accordance with the ICC's standard constitutional processes,” Andrew Ephgrave, interim General Manager of the ICC's Integrity Unit, said in a statement to ESPNcricinfo

“The ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit operates across three core functions: intelligence, prevention and education, and investigation. These functions operate concurrently and are applied wherever there is a credible basis to believe the integrity of the sport may be at risk,” he added.

Turmoil in Canada Cricket Cricket Canada has been in administrative turmoil since last year after the appointment and subsequent removal of former CEO Salman Khan. Khan's appointment drew attention from the ICC after he failed to disclose prior criminal charges and has been charged with theft and fraud by Calgary Police.

Canada's players also faced delayed payment of prize money due to them from the 2024 T20 World Cup. The documentary also explored the links of organised crime after a player claimed being threatened. However, the fifth estate is beyond the remit of the ACU.

"I am aware of some allegations. That very much is a domestic matter for whenever that is taking place. And very much a law enforcement responsibility," Ephgrave said in the documentary.