Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan achieves big feat in five-wicket defeat against Pakistan
cricket

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan achieves big feat in five-wicket defeat against Pakistan

Rashid Khan's incredible feat came in the 15th over of the contest, when he dismissed Mohammad Hafeez on 10.
Dubai, Oct 29 (ANI): Rashid Khan of Afghanistan celebrates the wicket of Babar Azam of Pakistan which is later given not out on review during the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday.&nbsp;(ANI)
Dubai, Oct 29 (ANI): Rashid Khan of Afghanistan celebrates the wicket of Babar Azam of Pakistan which is later given not out on review during the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday. (ANI)
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan achieved yet another landmark in the clash against Pakistan, which the latter won by five wickets. The 23-year-old, who was playing his 53rd T20 Internationals, became the quickest bowler to scalp 100 wickets in the shorter format of the game. 

Rashid's incredible feat came in the 15th over of the contest, when he dismissed Mohammad Hafeez on 10. The spinner also claimed the wicket of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who was dismissed right after completing his half-century. 

Rashid's clinical performance saw the 23-year-old finish the contest with two wickets, conceding 26 runs in his four-over quota. 

The Afghanistan cricketer, who has made a mark for himself ever since his international debut, is also the quickest to reach 100 wickets in the 50-over format. He took 44 matches to achieve the same.  

After electing to bat first, Afghanistan got off to a tough start but late blitz by skipper Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib helped them post a respectable 147/6 in 20 overs. 

In response, Pakistan batters maintained a check on the required run-rate and completed the chase with one over to spare. 

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam put yet another splendid show, scoring his second half-century of the campaign, while Asif Ali slammed four sixes in the 19th over to finish the match in style.  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rashid khan t20 world cup
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out