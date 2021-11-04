Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: Australia blow away Bangladesh to boost semi-final hopes
Australia's quicks wrecked Bangladesh's top order before leg-spinner Adam Zampa (5-19) ran amok with the ball to skittle out their opponents for a paltry 73 in 15 overs.
Australia's captain Aaron Finch, left, gestures to teammate David Warner during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh in Dubai, UAE, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.&nbsp;(AP)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Reuters |

A dominant Australia thrashed Bangladesh by eight wickets in a Super 12 match to boost their semi-final hopes at the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Aaron Finch smashed 40 off 20 balls as Australia romped home in 6.2 overs for their third win in four matches, while Bangladesh ended their Super 12 campaign losing all five matches.

Australia must beat West Indies in their final Group I match on Saturday to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals behind group leaders England, who are effectively in the last four after winning all four matches so far. 

