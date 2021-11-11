Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's world record, coach Matthew Hayden's T20 World Cup record during semi-final vs Australia

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Thursday scripted not one, but two huge records during the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup, against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium. Babar scored a 34-ball 39 against the Aussies after being put to bat first.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

En route to his knock, Babar became the highest run-getter in maiden T20 World Cup appearance, surpassing batting coach and former Australian cricketer, Matthew Hayden's tally of 265 runs recorded back in 2007, the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Babar has amassed 303 runs in the tournament in six innings at 60.60 and at a strike rate of 126.25. It now the third-highest individual tally in a T20 World Cup tournament, standing behind Virat Kohli's 319 runs in 2014 edition and Tillakaratne Dilshan's 317 in 2009.

Follow LIVE Blog here | PAK vs AUS: Pakistan vs Australia Live Score

Babar, en route to the knock, completed the milestone of 2500 runs in T20I cricket, and also became the quickest to the feat, reaching the four-figure mark in his 62nd innings. He beat Indian skipper Kohli, who had amassed 2500 runs in 68 innings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Babar eventually fell while trying to go for the six against Adam Zampa, but holed out to David Warner at the long-on boundary.

Pakistan are hoping to reach their third final in T20 World Cup having lost to India in 2007 summit clash and lifting the trophy in 2009.