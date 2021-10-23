T20 World Cup: Catch of the tournament! Akeal Hosein takes an unbelievable one-handed stunner in England-West Indies tie

Irrespective of the result - England's thumping six-wicket win against the defending champions West Indies in Dubai - it was West Indies bowler Akeal Hosein who produced the moment of the match, one that would top the highlight reel, with his one-handed stunner during the second game of the Super 12 in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday.

It was the first delivery after the powerplay in the England chase. Hosein was handed his final over, having picked a wicket already for just 20 runs in three overs. He dished out a fullish ball on the pads, but Liam Livingstone, who mistimed the flick, was undone by the drift as the ball took the leading edge and carried to the left of the bowler.

Also Read | England vs West Indies full highlights

Hosein made a full-length dive to the left, grabbed the ball with one hand and then ensured that his fingers remained underneath the ball as he fell on the turf. The third umpire did not have enough evidence from the onscreen replays to overturn the soft signal of 'out'.

The sensational catch dismissed Liam Livingstone for just 1 off two deliveries as England went four down early in the chase of 56.

Despite the results, Hosein was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies, finishing with 2 for 24 in four overs.

Only three days back, the left-arm spinner was approved by the ICC's Event Technical Committee as a replacement for Fabian Allen, who had incurred an ankle injury and subsequently pulled out of the tournament.

The 28-year-old has previously appeared in just nine ODIs and six T20Is for the West Indies, making his international debut at the start of this year.

Windies skipper Kieron Pollard too was full of praise for the youngster.

"Got an opportunity due to the injury, things do happen for a reason, he (Hosein) has worked hard in domestic cricket, his attitude is fantastic, he has plenty of energy and that 's fantastic," he said in the post-match presentation.