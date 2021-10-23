England vs West Indies Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Eoin Morgan's men aim for strong start against defending champions
- England vs West Indies Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Morgan's men aim for strong start against defending champions West Indies. Follow England vs West Indies live score and updates
England vs West Indies Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Five years after Carlos Brathwaite's extraordinary show in Kolkata in the 2016 World T20 final, the old rivals meet once again. Eoin Morgan's men open their campaign against the defending champions in Dubai in the opening day of the Super12 stage. Both have been deemed the favourites for the title. For the West Indies, focus will be on the ageing Chris Gayle, who has endured a rough 2021, scoring just 227 runs at 17.46 with a strike rate of 117.16. For England, it will be on captain Morgan, who had a forgettable IPL 2021.
Follow England vs West Indies live scorecard and updates
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 23, 2021 06:39 PM IST
West Indies 5-0 England
West Indies have won all their five meetings against England in T20 World Cups with victories coming in 2009, 2010, 2012 and twice in 2016 which includes that final.
-
Oct 23, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 12 clash between England and the West Indies. Both the teams will be aiming to bag the crucial winning points in their opener. Stay tuned for updates
