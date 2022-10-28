Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'WC jeetne kiliye gadhe ko bhi baap banana padta hai': Furious Akram raises Malik question at Babar after Zimbabwe loss

Published on Oct 28, 2022 04:15 PM IST

The twin defeats in the T20 World Cup has left legendary pacer Wasim Akram furious as captain Babar Azam as he once again raised the question on the absence of Shoaib Malik.

HT Sports Desk

It was ecstasy for Zimbabwe on Thursday after scripting one of their best every World Cup wins and an absolute shocker for Pakistan, who suffered a defeat in Perth to have their tournament hanging in balance. Pakistan were stunned by a run to now have their fate on other factors, besides winning their remaining games, to qualify for the semi-final. And the twin defeats in the T20 World Cup has left legendary pacer Wasim Akram furious as captain Babar Azam as he once again raised the question on the absence of Shoaib Malik.

The veteran batter was expected to return to the T20 World Cup squad for the campaign in Australia, but was snubbed by the selectors, leaving many questioning the decision amid Pakistan's middle-order woes. But on Thursday, the very same issue saw Pakistan suffer a shocking defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe.

Speaking to A Sports, where Malik was also part of the panel, Akram opined that had he been the captain, he would have ensured the former's place in the World Cup squad first and would have argued over his absence in the team. He then lashed out at Babar for not being intelligent enough with his choices and calls.

“Ek saal se Pakistan, including us (Malik, Waqar Younis and Misbah ul Haq) knew that middle order slightly weak hai. Ab yeh ladka baitha hai Shoaib Malik. Main agar captain hota, mera end goal kya hota...to win the World Cup. Agar usskeliye mujhe gadhe ko bhi baap banana pare main banaunga beacuse mujhe World Cup jeetna hain. Agar mujhe Shoaib Malik chaiye toh main chairman and selector ko jaake kahunga ki I will not play World Cup if I don't get my player. But aisa koi hain nehin. Babar ko aur akalmand hona parega. Yeh woh moholle ki team nehin hai ki mera jaanne wala aa jayega. Agar main hota toh iss ladke ko (Malik) sabse pehle middle order main leta,” he said.

Pakistan will play their next match on October 30 at the Perth Stadium against Netherlands

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

