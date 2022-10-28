Home / Cricket / ''Time to get rid of PCB chief jo khuda bana hua hai': Amir blasts Raja in explosive tweet after Zimbabwe stun Pakistan

''Time to get rid of PCB chief jo khuda bana hua hai': Amir blasts Raja in explosive tweet after Zimbabwe stun Pakistan

cricket
Published on Oct 28, 2022 07:13 AM IST

The Pakistan fast bowler didn't mince his words as he put out a strongly-worded tweet against Ramiz Raja following the side's one-run defeat to Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup.

Ramiz Raja; Babar Azam(File/Twitter)
Ramiz Raja; Babar Azam(File/Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Zimbabwe produced a herculean effort to defeat Pakistan by 1 run in the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Defending a lowly 131-run target, Zimbabwe bowlers struck early blows dismissing in-form openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan cheaply, and rattled past the middle-order to help the side achieve a dramatic victory in Perth. With successive losses in the tournament – the first being against India last Sunday – Pakistan's hopes for a semi-final qualification have now taken a major hit.

Touted among the favourites ahead of the tournament, Pakistan are likely to rely on favourable results of the other teams in their group, while ensuring a win in all of their remaining games to secure a semi-final spot. Justifiably, the Pakistan fans are disappointed with the side's performances and even the cricketers didn't hide their frustration.

Mohammad Amir, Pakistan's star pacer who has represented the side in all three formats in the past, posted a strongly-worded tweet on Pakistan Cricket Board's chairman Ramiz Raja and chief selector Muhammad Wasim following the loss to Zimbabwe.

From day one I said poor selection ab is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it's time to get rid of so called chairman jo PCB ka khuda bana hua hai and so called chief selector. (From day one, I said it's a poor selection. Who will take the responsibility? I think it's time to get rid of the so-called PCB chairman who thinks he is the god, as well as the so-called chief selector),” Amir wrote.

When Pakistan's squad for the T20 World Cup was announced, Amir had made a strong “cheap selector ka cheap selection” remark, registering his strong disagreement with the players in the 15-member team.

Pakistan have their matches remaining against Netherlands (October 30), South Africa (November 3), and Bangladesh (November 6). With no wins so far, the side is fifth in the points table in Group 2 – only ahead of the Netherlands due to a superior Net Run Rate. India, meanwhile, are at the top in the group with four points, followed by South Africa (3 points), Zimbabwe (3 points), and Bangladesh (2 points).

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
mohammad amir pakistan cricket team zimbabwe cricket t20 world cup + 2 more
mohammad amir pakistan cricket team zimbabwe cricket t20 world cup + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out