T20 World Cup: 'R Ashwin has a lot to offer, he is very experienced' - Brett Lee

India played Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja in their opener against Pakistan and the two conceded 61 runs between themselves in eight overs
Ravichandran Ashwin of India celebrates the wicket of David Warner of Australia during the India and Australia warm Up Match prior to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Wednesday.(ANI)
Ravichandran Ashwin of India celebrates the wicket of David Warner of Australia during the India and Australia warm Up Match prior to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Wednesday.(ANI)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 11:35 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

There is primarily two selection decision that India need to make heading into the crucial T20 World Cup tie against New Zealand on October 31. One of them pertains to the selection of spinners in their bowling attack - India can go with either the experienced R Ashwin or leg-spinner Rahul Chahar in place of either Varun Chakravarthy or Ravindra Jadeja, who conceded 61 runs between themselves in eight overs against Pakistan last Sunday.

Speaking on the selection debate, former Australia pacer Brett Lee feels that Ashwin has a lot to offer and can play every single game for India in the tournament, but did point out that the veteran's selection depends on the type of call the captain and the management make.

"If you are after an angle about Ashwin, he is first and foremost a wonderful cricketer. I am a big fan and he has got a lot to offer, he is very very experienced. He is a great leader and of course, he can play every single game. They (team management) chose not to play him and that is on them. But whether he should be in the XI is up to the selectors and captain to make a call," he told ANI.

Indian bowling unit collectively failed against Pakistan as the opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam stitched an unbeaten 152-run stand to script a 10-wicket win in their opener.

While Pakistan raced away to two more consecutive wins to consolidate their chances of making the semis, India will play only their second game on Sunday hoping to stay alive in the competition. A defeat could only reduce their semifinal hopes. New Zealand, on the other hand, find themselves on the same page, having lost to Pakistan by 5 wickets in their opener.

Saturday, October 30, 2021
