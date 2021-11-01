Rohit Sharma was told we don't trust you to face Trent Boult: Sunil Gavaskar on changes in India's batting order vs NZ

After an insipid showing from India openers in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, many expected Ishan Kishan to be included in the playing XI in the match against New Zealand on Sunday. Kishan was given a go-ahead in place of out-of-form Suryakumar Yadav. But while many expected Ishan Kishan to bat at no. 4 with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opening the innings, the batting order saw a major change.

After New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl, India sent Kishan to bat alongside KL Rahul, pushing Rohit Sharma at no. 3, and Virat Kohli to bat at no. 4.

The strategy did not work as India's top four failed to capitalise, and were dismissed cheaply. In the end, India could only muster 110/7 in 20 overs, a target which the Kiwis chased down in just 14.3 overs.

Speaking to India Today, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar slammed the changes in the batting order, and said that the team indicated to Rohit Sharma that they do not trust him to bat against left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult.

"Ishan Kishan is a hit-or-miss player and it is better if a batsman like him walks in No.4 or No.5. He could then play according to the situation of the game. Now what has happened is that Rohit Sharma has been told that we don't trust you to face the left-arm fast bowling of Trent Boult," Gavaskar said.

"If you do that to a player who has been playing at a position for so many years, he himself will think that maybe he doesn't have the ability. If Ishan Kishan had made 70-odd runs we would have applauded. But when the ploy doesn't work, you are going to be criticised," he added.

"I don't know if it is a fear of failure but I know that whatever changes they made to the batting order today did not work.

"Rohit Sharma is such a great batsman and he has been sent in at No.3. Kohli himself, who has made so many runs at No.3 demotes himself to No.4. A young player like Ishan Kishan has been given the responsibility of opening the batting," Gavaskar signed off.

