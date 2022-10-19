T20 World Cup: Ross Taylor hails ‘unorthodox’ and ‘fearless’ India batter but its not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma

With India set to face Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener, former New Zealand player Ross Taylor picked Suryakumar Yadav as one of the five emerging batters to watch at the tournament. Writing for ICC, Taylor lavished praise on the India batter's way of playing at no.4 and also hailed his unorthodox style of play. "I know from experience that four is not an easy place to bat in T20 cricket and that’s especially true for Suryakumar Yadav, who is coming in after KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli", he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Some would find that an intimidating place to be but he has really taken to it. He can pick out unorthodox areas and he’s fearless."

Also Read | ‘Bowler to be wary of isn’t Shaheen Afridi…': Ex-India batter's stunning take ahead of Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup match

"He plays with a lot of confidence, you can tell that from the way he carries himself, and he doesn’t go many innings without making a score."

"Coming in at four and five are, in my opinion, the toughest places to bat in T20 cricket. You could come in at 10 for two and if you lose three wickets inside the six-over powerplay, you lose the majority of your matches."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"You need to mix intent with risk management but that’s something Yadav does really well. Whether chasing or setting a total, he bats with a similar mindset and India will be looking to him to continue that form in Australia", he further added.

Taylor also picked Haider Ali, Tim David, Finn Allen and Harry Brook in his list. India face Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener in the Super 12 stage, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON