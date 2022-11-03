‘It was a little slippery, but shouldn't...': Shakib's no-nonsense reply on Adelaide playing conditions after IND vs BAN

India and Bangladesh engaged in a thriller at the T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday, with the Men In Blue eventually emerging victorious by a small margin of five runs. The match saw good competitive cricket from both the sides as KL Rahul and Virat Kohli dictated the show in the first part of the match.

KL Rahul, who was struggling for form, knocked a 31-ball half-century before being removed by Shakib Al Hasan. Kohli, on the other hand, continued his imperious form and once again returned unbeaten for 64 (44) to help India pile a gigantic 184/6 on the board.

In response, Bangladesh started strong with Litton Das leading the run chase. He slammed a 21-ball 50, before rain broke his and Bangladesh's momentum as they lost the plot after action resumed after a forced interval due to poor weather conditions.

Bangladesh, who were handed a revised target of 151 in 16 overs, could only muster 145/6 in the end. Following the contest, several questions were asked to Bangladesh skipper Shakib regarding the playing conditions, and if it was feasible to continue with the match.

The questions in particular highlighted the two incidents where Litton slipped while running between the wickets after the rain break. However, Shakib came up with a brilliant response and said that rain shouldn't be made an excuse behind the loss.

“It was a little slippery. The amount of rain it had, it was a little slippery. Normally that suits batting side rather than bowling side. We should not make that an excuse,” said Shakib during the post-match press conference.

Shakib also lamented the fact that Bangladesh lost the plot on what looked like an achievable target. Responding to another question, where he was asked about the discussions in dressing room during the interval, Shakib said the boys wanted the match to continue and there were no second thoughts of the revised target being into India's favour.

“No one talked about that it's fair or not fair. I don't think in our dressing room, no one talked about it. We wanted to play. We wanted to win. We tried our best. Everyone tried their best, and unfortunately we came short,” he added.

Shakib didn't have a brilliant outing with the bat, but was effective with the ball. The all-rounder scalped two wickets from his quota of four overs and gave away 33 runs.

