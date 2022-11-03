Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's incredible ‘Indian and proud’ gesture during India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match

After enduring a hiccup on Sunday against South Africa, Team India bounced back to winning ways in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma and Co. engaged in yet another captivating contest, this time defeating Bangladesh by five runs in a rain-affected contest. Virat Kohli, who has been the leading figure from the Indian camp, once again rose to the occasion, smashing an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls, an innings that featured eight 4s and one 6.

While Kohli continued his terrific show at the World Cup, the good news was KL Rahul roaring back to form. The star opener, who was struggling for runs in recent outings, scored 50 and provided India with a solid start after they were invited to bat first by Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Riding on their innings and a final over cameo by R Ashwin, India went on to pile a massive 184/6 in 20 overs.

In response, Bangladesh also started strong with Litton Das leading the chase. Das went to slam a 21-ball fifty and shifted the momentum into Bangladesh's favour, until rain forced the action to stop.

The forced interruption saw the target being revised to 151 in 16 overs. Following the interval, Bangladesh started losing wickets in a hurry and it was at this point when India's star campaigner Suryakumar Yadav made an incredible gesture towards the spectators.

Suryakumar, who scalped two brilliant catches, pointed the ‘India’ written on his jersey, urging the fans to start chanting it. The antics didn't stop there and as we walked towards the long-off fence he put his hands on his ears, making a gesture that he still cannot hear. The video was shared by ICC with the caption: “Indian and proud”.

With the outcome India are now placed at the top of the Group 2 points table with six points from four encounters. They will next lock horns with Zimbabwe, which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

