'It has been the story when we play against India...': Shakib's huge remark after Rohit and co. win in rain-hit match

Bangladesh faced a five-run defeat (DLS) against India in the T20 World Cup Group 2 match on Wednesday. Chasing a 185-run target to win in Adelaide, Bangladesh made an electrifying start to their innings thanks to Litton Das' fiery half-century in merely 22 deliveries; however, a rain-break caused significant momentum shift after Litton was run out merely a ball into the play's restart.

The side failed to recover from the setback and eventually conceded its second loss in this edition. With the defeat, Bangladesh remain third with four points in as many matches, while India jumped to the top of the table with six points in the bag.

Also read: 'To answer your question…': Kohli's interesting reply to broadcaster's 'Is the old Virat back?' query after IND beat BAN

Following the game, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan had a wry remark on the defeat to India.

“Yes. It has been the story when we play against India. We are almost there but we never finish the line. It was a good game of cricket, the crowd enjoyed it and both teams enjoyed it, and that's what we want. In the end, someone has to win and someone has to lose,” Shakib said in the post-match presentation.

Over the past few years, India and Bangladesh have locked horns in multiple tight games – the most famous ones being the 2016 T20 World Cup group match where India had registered a 1-run win, and the final of the Nidahas Trophy, where Dinesh Karthik hit a six when India needed five runs off the final ball to win the match.

Earlier in the game, Shakib had won the toss and invited India to bat first; Virat Kohli shined again for the side, as he smashed an unbeaten 64 off just 44 deliveries while KL Rahul also returned to run-scoring with a much-needed 50 off 32 balls. India put on a strong score of 184/6 in 20 overs before restricting Bangladesh to 145/6 in 16 overs, with the revised target being 151.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON