India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin or Chahal, who should IND field in playing XI vs BAN

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: After enduring their first hiccup in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to return to winning ways as they lock horns with Bangladesh in the Super 12 encounter in Adelaide on Wednesday. The Men In Blue are placed second on the points table and a win will get them closer to a semifinal berth. However, one thing that India will be wary about is the Adelaide weather, which doesn't look very promising. Catch all the LIVE updates of IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON