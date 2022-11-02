Home / Cricket / India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin or Chahal, who should IND field in playing XI vs BAN
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin or Chahal, who should IND field in playing XI vs BAN

cricket
Updated on Nov 02, 2022 11:36 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: India are placed second on the Group 2 points table, with two wins from three encounters. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs BAN: 

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score
India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: After enduring their first hiccup in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to return to winning ways as they lock horns with Bangladesh in the Super 12 encounter in Adelaide on Wednesday. The Men In Blue are placed second on the points table and a win will get them closer to a semifinal berth. However, one thing that India will be wary about is the Adelaide weather, which doesn't look very promising. Catch all the LIVE updates of IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 02, 2022 11:36 AM IST

    IND vs BAN LIVE score: KL Rahul receives words of assurance from coach

    As KL Rahul struggles to find the rhythm, Rahul Dravid has provided a word of assurance to the star opener. 

    "We have a lot of conversations with players, it is hard to reveal exact details. Rest assured, both in words and in action, over the last year, he knows he has our support," said Dravid at the press conference on Tuesday.

  • Nov 02, 2022 11:22 AM IST

    IND vs BAN LIVE score: Update on Dinesh Karthik's fitness

    Rishabh Pant, who was not included in the playing XI for the match against South Africa, had donned the gloves as Dinesh Karthik was forced to leave the field due to a spasm. 

    Has Karthik regained fitness?

    Well India head coach in the pre-match post conference on Tuesday said Karthik has shown good progress but a final call will be taken on the morning of the match day.

    Now it's interesting to see, who will India field today.

  • Nov 02, 2022 11:06 AM IST

    IND vs BAN LIVE score: R Ashwin or Chahal? 

    R Ashwin in particular was very expensive in the previous encounter against South Africa. He conceded 43 runs in his 10 overs, and the management can try Yuzvendra Chahal for this encounter. 

    Since the dimensions are longer towards the straight boundaries, Chahal can offer flight and try out his googlies, tempting the Bangladesh batter to hit him straight, which could prove to be a wicket-taking opportunity for both, the spinner and India.

  • Nov 02, 2022 10:58 AM IST

    IND vs BAN LIVE score: What to expect

    Zimbabwe and Netherlands are playing in Adelaide at the moment and Zimbabwe are currently struggling batting first, having lost 8 wickets with 101 on the board.

    However, the average first innings total at the venue in the Big Bash League since the 2019-20 season is 164. 

    The teams batting first have won 16 times as compared to 9 wins, which came during run chases. 

  • Nov 02, 2022 10:51 AM IST

    IND vs BAN LIVE score: Adelaide dimension

    The clash between India and Bangladesh is the second match being played at the venue. 

    If we look at the field dimensions, the straight boundaries are longer as compared to others.  

  • Nov 02, 2022 10:45 AM IST

    IND vs BAN LIVE updates: Lets keep our fingers crossed 

    The weather might play a huge role in the clash. As per the forecast, rains are likely to hit 7 pm local time. The match starts at 06:30 pm local time. However, the good news is that the match won't get entirely washed out. 

  • Nov 02, 2022 10:40 AM IST

    IND vs BAN LIVE updates: What does a win mean for India

    A win will take India back to top of the Group 2 table, which is currently occupied by South Africa. The valuable two points will also take India close to a final four spot. 

  • Nov 02, 2022 10:35 AM IST

     IND vs BAN LIVE updates: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Super 12 encounter between India and Bangladesh in Adelaide. 

    The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 pm IST and the toss for the same will take place half an hour before. Stay tuned for all the updates related to the match!

