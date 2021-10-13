T20 World Cup: Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in Team India squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced a key change in the India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, with allrounder Shardul Thakur replacing Axar Patel in the 15-man squad. As per the BCCI press release, the All-India Senior Selection Committee made the decision to include Shardul after a discussion with the team management.

“All-rounder Axar Patel, who was part of the 15-member squad will now be on the list of standby players,” the release said.

While the BCCI did not specify a reason for the change in the squad, it could possibly be due to Team India needing a fast-bowling allrounder option in the squad, with Hardik Pandya unlikely to bowl in the T20 World Cup.

Pandya has not bowled regularly since his successful back surgery in 2019, and also did not bowl for Mumbai Indians in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, the BCCI also announced that Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan, Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster Umran Malik, and Royal Challengers Bangalore Harshal Patel, who all impressed in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 season will “join the team bubble in Dubai and assist Team India in their preparations”.

Other players who will remain in the UAE with the Indian camp to assist the team include Lukman Meriwala, Venkatesh Iyer, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, and K Gowtham.

India’s squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel

