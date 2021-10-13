'India's got so much ammunition': Lance Klusener names three key India players to watch out for in T20 World Cup

With the T20 World Cup coming in, all eyes are on Team India who have a pretty stacked squad for the ICC tournament. Even former South African allrounder and Afghanistan head coach Lance Klusener believes Team India have a lot of ammunition among their ranks for the T20 World Cup tournament, but he believes there are three players in the squad who could be game-changers for Virat Kohli's team.

In a response to a question posed by Times of India, Klusener named Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah as the three players to watch out for in the T20 World Cup. He went on to explain the reasons for the same.

“Rohit (Sharma) is always there in the mix. He is always in the fight. He is somebody who stands up big in ICC tournaments,” Klusener said.

“Rishabh Pant as well. India are so so lucky that they have got somebody like Rishabh Pant who has been able to take over from MS Dhoni. He is fantastic and he's got a huge huge future in the team,” he added.

“In the bowling attack, Bumrah is always there. He is always a handful on any surface. There's so much ammunition that India has got to choose from,” he further said.

India will play their first match against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup on October 24th, Sunday.

